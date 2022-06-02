Advertisement

A quieter day

A lot of dry time!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Not severe, but the low/front that gave us rain and thunderstorms will give us clouds and showers today. 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs near 70. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Early showers Friday, but as the low moves out and high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine.

This body of high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

A few more clouds Monday with showers Tuesday. Quiet weather Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

