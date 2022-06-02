School Resource Officer in Norwich to become Full-time position

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, many schools across the country are ramping up security. However for the Norwich City School District, having a resource officer is nothing new.

Brandon Clarke has been working through the Norwich City Police as a Resource Officer, however this position was just part-time.

“When I used to work the road I would stop and when I could when the calls allowed but having the school and the safety is the students and the better met of the students as my friend focuses huge” said Clarke.

Recently, the City of Norwich and the Norwich CSD reached an agreement that will make it full-time. Clarke said this will make a difference within the schools.

“Having great relationships with students, the staff and everybody the district makes the world a better place” he said. “They understand that police officers are people too, and it gives them a better understanding that police aren’t just here to get people in trouble or send people to jail, we’re here for safety, we’re here to help educate them and prepare them for later on in life”.

Clarke said he doesn’t jut take his job professionally, he takes it personally too.

“As a father of a student in the district, I’ve known hundreds and hundreds of kids from my time here. Being able to solve any problems that may arise when it comes to the safety is a personal thing for me. It’s a sense of calm, it’s a sense of peace that hopefully I can bring to the students and the community knowing that if there is a problem we can have an almost instant response” said Clarke.

The move to make Clarke’s position full-time comes after months of discussions with the Norwich City Council. The district said they hope Clarke will be able to help with problem solving, and solution-finding, helping to end a problem before it could become serious.

“I think now we can really focus on improving the safety and security right instead of just maintaining or sustaining the level that we’re currently out we can really look at refining our practices all the way throughout the entire district” said Superintendent Scott Ryan.

Ryan added that having Clarke around full time will add another layer of safety to the buildings. .

“We are guaranteed that someone is always going towards the point of danger when we talk two students and talk to staff we run we hide and we fight if necessary for him that’s a reverse order, for a guy in blue. That’s the comfort that I think is the extended tour community and having him here” said Ryan.

According to the school district, Clarke will be shared between four buildings. The school adds that they are working to on-board a safety officer as well. They clarify that the safety officer position is through the district, and not through the police department.