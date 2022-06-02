Advertisement

Spiedie Fest announces concert lineup for 2022

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Organizers of the annual Spiedie Fest announced the entertainment and vendors for the 2022 event at Otsiningo Park Thursday.

There will be three concerts. One for each day of the summertime festival.

Brian Kelley of Florida-Georgia Line will perform on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Lou Gramm of Foreigner will perform on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. And Gary Levox will perform on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Local and regional bands will perform on stage at 3 p.m. before the Saturday and Sunday shows begin.

“We want people to come out,” said Event Organizer Dave Pessagno. “We want it to be affordable, we want it to be fun, we want it to be safe, the county has done an amazing job with the park as they do every year.”

Spiedie Fest is typically held every year in August. For 2021, it was held in August. The event was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

This year, the event will be held from Aug. 5 to 7. For more information, go to this link.

