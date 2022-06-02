Stretch of quiet weather on the way!

Tonight: A few passing showers possible. Chance of rain is 30%. Low: 48-55

Friday: Turning partly cloudy to sunny. High: 69-74

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 46-53

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds are expected to increase tonight with a few showers possible across the area. The chance of showers is around 30%. There is no risk of severe weather.

Friday brings a partly cloudy to sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

NO ISSUES FRIDAY (WBNG)

The weekend continues to look dry right now with highs staying in the low 70s. Some uncertainty exists Tuesday into Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.