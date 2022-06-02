Advertisement

Stretch of quiet weather on the way!

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: A few passing showers possible. Chance of rain is 30%. Low: 48-55

Friday: Turning partly cloudy to sunny. High: 69-74

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 46-53

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds are expected to increase tonight with a few showers possible across the area. The chance of showers is around 30%. There is no risk of severe weather.

Friday brings a partly cloudy to sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

NO ISSUES FRIDAY
NO ISSUES FRIDAY(WBNG)

The weekend continues to look dry right now with highs staying in the low 70s. Some uncertainty exists Tuesday into Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Most Read

Around 4,000 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Broome County gas tax suspension begins tomorrow
16-year-old charged with threatening his high school in Tompkins County

Latest News

wbng
A quieter day
MONITOR THE FORECAST
Much quieter weather comes in tonight
wbng
T-storms are in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
MIDWEEK STRONG STORMS?
Severe storm potential Wednesday