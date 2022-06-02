You Ask, We Answer: What are the latest plans for the old Charlotte Kenyon Elementary School?

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News reached out to Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango to find out what the latest plans are for the old Charlotte Kenyon Elementary School.

The old school has sat empty for 20 years now after being closed in 2002. The Chief Executive Officer for Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Mark Silvanic, said the original plan was to transition it to senior housing, but the middle section of the building is in very bad shape.

Silvanic added that with the proximity to the river, a water treatment facility would be necessary making it a very expensive project.

About four years ago he estimated the price would be over $25 million but now after the pandemic and supply chain issues that price has gone up even more.

The nonprofit says it’s always looking to save the building but as the years go on, the condition of the building will keep getting worse.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.