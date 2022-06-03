439 drivers passed school buses with stop-arm out in May, the most ever for single month

(WBNG) -- Broome County saw more drivers passing school buses in May than ever seen before.

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, 439 drivers illegally passed school buses in May, a record-breaking number, since the county began its school-bus stop-arm program this school year.

We had the HIGHEST number of Stop Arm violations in May: 439 drivers illegally passed stopped school buses. Keep our students safe, stop for stopped buses! If you don’t, you’ll be caught, ticketed, and fined! pic.twitter.com/4yZbiOVxmL — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) June 3, 2022

“Keep our students safe,” said Garnar in a tweet. “Stop for stopped buses! If you don’t, you’ll be caught, ticketed, and fined!”

Driving past a school bus with its stop-arm out carries a fine of $250 for a first-time violation. Subsequent violations are $275 and $300.

Previously, December 2021 saw had the most drivers pass busses with their stop arm out. The county reported 395 violations.