Chenango County Environmental Management Council seeking volunteers for river cleanup

NORWICH N.Y. (WBNG) -- An effort to find volunteers is underway for the Chenango County Environmental Management Council and the Chenango Greenway Conservancy as well as many other entities.

The Chenango River Trails Spring Cleanup is an effort made by many organizations to pick up litter and clear trails around the Chenango River.

The river runs adjacent to the Chenango Canal. According to the organizations, the river spans from Morrisville in Madison County all the way to the Susquehanna River in Broome County.

“We want to make people want to come to Norwich and make it a tourist destination, and have them come here to ride their bike, hike the trails, and spend time in our city,” said Board Member of the Chenango Greenway Conservancy Matt Gladstone. “I think it will be a huge benefit to have everyone come out and help.”

Allison Yacano from the Chenango Environmental Management Council said she is looking forward to doing her part to clean up the planet.

“Focusing on picking up the garbage kind of keeping the river clean the Chicago river runs of the Susquehanna river so we want to keep the garbage out as much as possible and you know save the planet,” said Yacano.

Organizers said they encourage those helping out to wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, and close-toed shoes. The organizations say they will provide garbage bags and equipment, however those interested can bring their own as well.

INFORMATION:

What: Chenango River Trails Spring Cleanup

Where: Weiler Park, 33 Borden Ave. Norwich, NY 13815

When: Saturday, June 4th form 8:00 am - 12:00 Noon