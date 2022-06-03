Community celebrates opening day of ‘Trucks on the Tracks’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- People from the community gathered at Lackawanna Train Station Thursday, June 2 to celebrate the return of Binghamton’s first food truck festival “Trucks on the Tracks.”

A variety of local food, artists, vendors and live music were available for people to enjoy. Admission to the event was free.

One of the founders of Trucks on the Tracks, Jay Pisculli, said there was about 20 different food vendors at the event.

“There’s some barbecue trucks, and we have vegetarian and vegan trucks. We have just a big variety,” said Pisculli. “Throwing events has been difficult for a couple of years now so we’re excited to get everyone back out and throw a nice, cool event in Downtown Binghamton.”

Trucks on the Tracks will be held every first Thursday of the month from June until September. New vendors, food and activities are added each event.

This year, Pisculli said there is one new special addition that people can look forward to.

“On September 17th and 18th, we’re doing an Oktoberfest version of Trucks on the Tracks -- so we’re looking forward to that,” he said. “I just want everyone to come out and support the events in Downtown Binghamton. We’re always looking for things to do and I think we’re just trying to add to that.”

