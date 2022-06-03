Fun and fundraising at The Boho Comedy Club, June 25

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An evening of laughter, drinks, and raffles to benefit Every Cats Dream.

The Boho Comedy Club presents, “You’ve Got To Be Kitten Me!” June 25 in the lower level of the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton.

The Boho Comedy Club and Every Cats Dream are joining together and bringing back crowd favorite comedians Bill Lake, Adam Mamawala, and Tony Liberati.

Stephanie DeAngelo with The Boho Comedy Club said this isn’t the first time the two organizations have teamed up.

“We have partnered with Every Cats Dream, formerly Every Dogs Dream Rescue before for other fundraising events and these are the same comedians that we’re at some of those shows,” DeAngelo said.

The Boho Comedy Club hosts shows monthly.

“We have our next shows listed on our social media from June until December,” DeAngelo said. “We hope to see people out at our events and supporting the rescue.”

Every Cats Dream Director and Volunteer Dave Staff said this fundraiser will support medical expenses at the center.

“It’s a matter of bringing in money to pay for services that we have to provide to the cats that are abandoned,” Staff said. “Just recently we’ve paid roughly $2,000 in veterinary fees to provide care for these animals.”

Every Cats Dream is in need of volunteers.

“We definitely need additional volunteers if we can whether to keep our animals clean which is really important,” Staff said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the comedians take the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person.

Organizers suggest bringing cash for the bar, food and raffles.