Advertisement

Get those sunglasses ready

Great weather arrives!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-74) Wind NW 5-10 G15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

As the low/front move out, high pressure will move in from the west. This will give us sunny skies today with clear skies tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

This body of high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Saturday with partly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable.

A few more clouds Monday. A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Quiet weather Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A low passing to our south will give us clouds and showers Thursday.

Most Read

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Spiedie Fest announces concert lineup for 2022
Around 4,000 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County
You Ask, We Answer: What are the latest plans for the old Charlotte Kenyon Elementary School?
You Ask, We Answer: What are the latest plans for the old Charlotte Kenyon Elementary School?
In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake...
End of an era: Last Howard Johnson’s restaurant closes its doors

Latest News

NO ISSUES FRIDAY
Stretch of quiet weather on the way!
wbng
A quieter day
MONITOR THE FORECAST
Much quieter weather comes in tonight
wbng
T-storms are in the Storm Track 12 Forecast