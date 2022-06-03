Get those sunglasses ready

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-74) Wind NW 5-10 G15 mph

As the low/front move out, high pressure will move in from the west. This will give us sunny skies today with clear skies tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

This body of high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Saturday with partly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable.

A few more clouds Monday. A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Quiet weather Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A low passing to our south will give us clouds and showers Thursday.