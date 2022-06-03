A gorgeous weekend of weather!

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 47-53

Saturday: Sunny. High: 65-72

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40-48

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet and relatively uneventful weather forecast is on the way for us this weekend.

High pressure builds in Saturday and we expect nothing but blue sky and sunshine! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s. At this time there is no thought of any widespread frost, but in the sheltered valleys, there may be a spot or two of isolated frost on elevated surfaces. Some more clouds are expected Sunday afternoon, but we still think we’re staying dry.

Gorgeous day ahead (WBNG)

Monday highs jump to around 80 and we still are expected to stay dry.

Some uncertainty exists Tuesday into Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.