National Men’s Health Awareness Month

(WBNG) -- As we enter the month of June, health officials are urging men to visit their doctors and check on their health. The Broome County Health Department says June is ‘National Men’s Health Month’ and its important to make cancer prevention a priority.

Maggie Barlow outreach coordinator for the cancer services program for the southern tier said, with the rise in colorectal cancer it is important to get screened regularly.

“A low percentages of men do their yearly check up for us we focus on colorectal cancer screening and we see a low percentage of men who do those screenings and theirs a couple different reasons for it whether its fear or their busy or they have schedules they just don’t have time to call” Said Maggie Barlow.

she says the diseases is both preventable and treatable which is why it is important to get screened.

“Its very serious there is a high percentage of death with colorectal cancer if its not caught early enough its treated if its caught early enough you know cancer is a very serious disease and with colorectal its treatable and preventable " Said Maggie Barlow.

She adds due to rise of colorectal cancer cases among young and middle-age men, the recommended age has lowered.

“It actually recently just changed January of 2022 it changed to 45 and above anyone should get it, if you are symptomatic or if you have any family or personal history you should talk to your provider about getting those checked” Said Maggie Barlow.

Barlow said, she wants residents to know their health is important and its time to make it a priority.

