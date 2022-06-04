Community celebrates June First Friday Art Walk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Arts Council held its June First Friday Art Walk Friday, June 3, celebrating local culture and art.

The art council’s Director of Programs and Marketing, Shawna Stevenson, said there were eleven open galleries and creative sites for the community to view and enjoy.

“Three of those locations have live music and all of them have art that you can look at, purchase, and they’re all free to attend,” said Stevenson.

One art exhibition, called “Cultivated Hues” by local artist Joanne Thorne Arnold, is being showcased at the Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery.

Thorne Arnold said her work was inspired by both nature and local scenes.

“I’m really pleased to be here. This was a show two years in the making because it was cancelled two years ago when everything shut down,” she said. “Knowing that it’s at the Orazio Salati Gallery made it great, and I’m just really happy to be showing here.”

Over at the Phelps Mansion, special performances were held of opera favorites with Muratori Voice studio.

A First Friday Trolley Tour was also held -- where people were able to learn all about Binghamton’s architecture and public art. Phelps Mansion House Manager Joe Schuerch said this was his first time giving out the tours.

“We talk about the architecture and history of Downtown Binghamton, and we’re incorporating some of the sculptures that are downtown,” said Schuerch. “We also talk about some of the new art murals that are being added to the downtown area as well.”

New galleries, performances, and more trolley tours will be held at the next art walk, set for the first Friday of July.

More information on next month’s art walk can be found here.