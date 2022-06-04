United Way hosts second annual Day Of Action

(WBNG) -- 20 “Day of Action” projects brought out around 200 volunteers from across Broome county.

At the YMCA, volunteer members from Binghamton University and UPS took part in helping landscape the playground for YMCA summer camps, and planting flowers to help increase the beauty of the YMCA.

United Way Director of Marketing and Communications Maria Rodriguez told 12 News the United Way is all about giving back; Rodriguez said the organization is about people helping people and having community members give back to the community.

“The beauty of these events is that these organizations are able to utilize their funding not to do the projects that the volunteers are doing because these great volunteers are doing that work,” she said.

Non-profits like the YMCA are grateful for the work the volunteers do, and volunteers like Richie Sebuharara who is the Assistant Director of the Multi-Cultural Resource Center at Binghamton University are happy to give back.

“I think it’s really important because we’re all in the same community,” said Sebuharara. “So being out here being able to meet different people and work together as one to do something like this is really awesome.”

Rodriguez told 12 News she hopes the day of action continues to grow each year while having as many volunteers participate as possible.

