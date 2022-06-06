B.C. Humane Society set to hold summer events and fundraisers

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society will be holding a series of events and fundraisers this summer, the include:

Clams For A Cause Clam Bake - Sunday, June 26 at Mountain Top Grove. Dog Days Of Summer Beer & Wine Tasting Festival- Saturday, July 16 at the venue at Beagell Farms. 12th Annual Duck Derby- Saturday, Aug. 20 at Highland Park.

On Monday, the Humane Society held Doug’s Fish Fry Fundraiser along with a bake sale; Proceeds from the two sales went to BCHS.

Fun Development Coordinator Annie Taylor told 12 News the funds can go to several places including medical situations, S.O.S. shelters, vaccine clinics and more. Taylor said the funds go to where the immediate need is.

“We are a non-profit organization that’s completely based off of donations from the community and from our supporters as well as running these different fundraisers and events,” she said. “It’s basically what covers the cost to take care of these homeless animals.”

To see the list of summer events or to learn more about how you can contribute to the Broome County Humane Society click here.