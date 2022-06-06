Binghamton police investigating death of woman found near creek

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman.

Binghamton Police detectives said officers responded to 36 Bayless Ave. on June 2 around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased woman. Her body was discovered in the creek behind the home, which is located at the city and town of Binghamton border.

Police identified the body as Debra Scott of Johnson City.

An autopsy was conducted at an area hospital and the cause of Scott’s death is undetermined at this time, police noted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.