‘Broome Bands Together’ have 10 concerts dates, begins tomorrow night

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome Bands Together concert is returning for Summer 2022.

The series will be 10 days long this year. Previously, it was seven.

There will be a show every Tuesday night at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson beginning June 7 at 6 p.m. and running through Aug. 16. The exception is Aug. 9, due to the annual Spiedie Fest.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News events like Broome Bands Together have a great impact on the community.

“Over the past few years our parks had record attendance,” Garnar said. “People keep coming back and one of the reasons people keep coming back is we have events like Broome Bands Together.”

The content tomorrow night will be free, as will the subsequent concerts, and will feature the band “Beard of Bees.”

You can find the full summer lineup of bands by going to this link.