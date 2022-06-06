Community steps out to cure Scleroderma

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community gathered to walk at Otsiningo Park Sunday, June 5 for a “Step Out to Cure Scleroderma” -- raising money for the Scleroderma Foundation.

Scleroderma is a rare disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin. It may also cause problems in the blood vessels, internal organs and digestive track.

Treasurer of the Scleroderma Foundation’s Tri-State Chapter, Rosemary Markoff, said the Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk will help raise funds to support patients, raise awareness and work towards finding a cure.

“The good part is that we have so many family and friends that have come out to support us. The bad news is that we’re still working to raise money to find a cure for this disease that has no known cause or cure,” said Markoff. “Eighty percent of the people affected are women in their child bearing years, but men and children get it as well.”

