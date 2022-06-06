Advertisement

Local students awarded ‘Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund’ scholarship

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 5, 2022
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Several high school seniors and their families gathered together Sunday, June 5 to be awarded the “Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund” - a scholarship Windsor resident Iva Jean Tennant created in honor of her late granddaughter, who passed away in a motor vehicle accident at age four.

Tennant said she collected 75,000 bottles and cans to help fund this scholarship with the additional help of monetary donations and a $2,000 grant through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

“We raised $7,450 over this year and we’re just really amazed that we got this much money,” said Tennant. “We’re just overwhelmed with all the hard work. They did this to honor Kenzee and to help us so that we can get the word out to prevent a future tragedy.”

To be considered for the scholarship, students had to submit a creative project that raises awareness of motor vehicle safety issues involving children.

Some students chose to create posters, videos, brochures, bookmarks and a car magnet in Kenzee’s memory.

The following students were awarded the Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund:

  • Alexander Scalcione of Union-Endicott High school, $750
  • Bryant Carpenter of Maine-Endwell High School, $750
  • Gianna Rullo of Chenango Forks High School, $750
  • Riley Spencer of Chenango Valley High School, $1,000
  • Emily Blight of Maine-Endwell High School, $1,200
  • Brennen Riley of Windsor High School, $1,500
  • Zachary Smith of Maine-Endwell High School, $1,500

Since the start of the scholarship in 2014, Tennant has awarded students with over $40,000.

She is currently collecting bottles and cans to go towards next year’s scholarship, and people interested in donating can contact Tennant through her Facebook page or email tennantij@aol.com.

