More Sunshine!

For now...
wbng
wbng
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy. High 80 (76-82) Wind S 5-10 G15 mph

wbng
wbng

The body of high pressure that gave us nice weather over the weekend will give us a pleasant start to the work week. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with above average temperatures. Partly cloudy tonight, comfortably mild.

A cold front will approach Tuesday. This will be followed by a low sliding through to our south. This will put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We get a break Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low passing to our south will give us showers for the weekend.

