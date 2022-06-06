Advertisement

Needed rain on the way

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Variable clouds to cloudy. Low: 56-61

Tuesday: 80% chance of showers and possibly a few storms, especially late afternoon onward. Any storms could be gusty. High: 74-79

Tuesday Night: Rain and a chance of thunder early. Rain decreases west to east. Low: 49-57

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front arrives overnight Tuesday, but showers breakout and develop Tuesday afternoon onward into the overnight. There is a chance of thunderstorms, too. The SPC has our area in a MARGINAL risk of severe storms. Severe ingredients do not look all that impressive tomorrow, in my opinion, as I see things with this forecast update. However, if more sunshine develops through early afternoon enough instability could build to increase the severe risk. The main threat will be damaging wind. There is a VERY SMALL risk of a tornado in any extremely well organized storms. Stay weather aware and we’ll keep you updated. Highs climb into the mid 70s. A cold front crosses Tuesday night and rain tapers from west to east. Lows range in the 50s.

THUNDER POSSIBLE
THUNDER POSSIBLE(WBNG)
STORM RISK
STORM RISK(WBNG)

Wednesday looks dry, but an approaching upper level disturbance increases rain chances overnight. Moisture surges in and any rain could be steady to heavy. Some lingering showers are possible through the day Thursday.

Next weekend will not be a repeat of the last two; rain is forecast both days. The chance of rain Saturday is 70% and 60% Sunday. An upper level low over the northeast is to blame. Rain could be steady to heavy at times.

Precipitation outlook: with several disturbances impacting us through the next 7 days, it appears possible that by next Monday precipitation totals could range from 1 to 3 inches.

Most Read

Binghamton police investigating death of woman found near creek
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday.
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
The Deer Lake Boy Scout Reservation in Killingworth, Conn., sits empty, Wednesday, May 11,...
Under strain from sex abuse suits, Scouts sell off camps
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI on money laundering charges

Latest News

wbng
More Sunshine!
Cold front to produce scattered showers Tuesday afternoon.
A more active pattern is on the horizon
Gorgeous day ahead
A gorgeous weekend of weather!
wbng
Get those sunglasses ready