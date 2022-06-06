Needed rain on the way

Tonight: Variable clouds to cloudy. Low: 56-61

Tuesday: 80% chance of showers and possibly a few storms, especially late afternoon onward. Any storms could be gusty. High: 74-79

Tuesday Night: Rain and a chance of thunder early. Rain decreases west to east. Low: 49-57

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front arrives overnight Tuesday, but showers breakout and develop Tuesday afternoon onward into the overnight. There is a chance of thunderstorms, too. The SPC has our area in a MARGINAL risk of severe storms. Severe ingredients do not look all that impressive tomorrow, in my opinion, as I see things with this forecast update. However, if more sunshine develops through early afternoon enough instability could build to increase the severe risk. The main threat will be damaging wind. There is a VERY SMALL risk of a tornado in any extremely well organized storms. Stay weather aware and we’ll keep you updated. Highs climb into the mid 70s. A cold front crosses Tuesday night and rain tapers from west to east. Lows range in the 50s.

THUNDER POSSIBLE (WBNG)

STORM RISK (WBNG)

Wednesday looks dry, but an approaching upper level disturbance increases rain chances overnight. Moisture surges in and any rain could be steady to heavy. Some lingering showers are possible through the day Thursday.

Next weekend will not be a repeat of the last two; rain is forecast both days. The chance of rain Saturday is 70% and 60% Sunday. An upper level low over the northeast is to blame. Rain could be steady to heavy at times.

Precipitation outlook: with several disturbances impacting us through the next 7 days, it appears possible that by next Monday precipitation totals could range from 1 to 3 inches.