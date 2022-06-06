St. Anthony Feast Days June 12

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After a two-year hiatus St. Anthony of Padua will once again hold its Feast Days.

This event is a celebration to honor the Patron St. Anthony. Father Ken Kirkman said Anthony was a Franciscan Saint in the Middle Ages.

“He is renowned for his preaching, for his love for the poor, and he’s a beloved saint not only in Italian communities but also in Portuguese and throughout the world,” Kirkman said. “He is our Patron Saint at St. Anthony’s as well and for many people in Endicott and Binghamton.”

Parish Business Administrator Gina Kane said hours of work go into preparing for this feast.

“There’s a lot of work and a lot of planning,” Kane said. “We had pepper cookie ladies come in and make hundreds of pounds of pepper cookies which is a traditional cookie that people look forward to getting.”

Traditionally St. Anthony Feast Days is a three-day event.

“First and most obviously is COVID and not knowing about cases or how comfortable people would be gathering in large groups,” Kirkman said. “It’s also been a little bit harder to find volunteers and a lot of uncertainty including the rising cost of food so we figured we’d scale back a bit.”

Feast of St. Anthony will be held on June 12 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott.

There is Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a procession of the statue of St. Anthony around the North Side of Endicott.

“We invite everyone to the church hall for dinner,” Kane said. “There will be two different pasta dinner choices and a chicken BBQ and hopefully some fellowship.”

Dinner is from 1 to 4 p.m. and there are dine-in or take-out options.

Pre-ordered dinners are $13 and at-the-door dinners are $15.

There will also be pizza fritte, raffles and live music by Nino & Mark.