18-year-old arrested for Endicott robbery in March

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced the arrest of an 18-year-old male in connection to a March 7 robbery at the Nanticoke Market on Nanticoke Avenue.

Endicott Police said an investigation led police to obtain a warrant for the 18-year-old who was not named by police. Authorities said the investigation of the robbery showed that the 18-year-old entered the store and forcibly stole money and other merchandise. A knife was displayed during the incident, police said.

On June 4, the 18-year-old was taken into custody in Binghamton. Endicott Police were assisted by Binghamton Police.

The 18-year-old was later processed at the Endicott Police station and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Facility at the Broome County Jail, pending arraignment.