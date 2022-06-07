Advertisement

2 Lansing High School students arrested for threatening school, Tompkins Sheriff says

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced that it charged two Lansing High School students for threatening the school.

The sheriff’s office said several students heard and saw two other students discussing and creating a kill list of people, including another student. Students and staff notified the sheriff’s office about the actions of the two students making the threat.

Authorities charged the students, who were 15 and 16-years-old, with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. The 15-year-old will be processed as a juvenile and the 16-year-old will be processed as an adult. Due to their ages, their names were not released by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said it took action to ensure their inaccessibility to firearms. Authorities said they do not believe the school is at continued risk from this incident.

This is the second time deputies responded to a student making a threat at the high school this month. On June 1, deputies charged a student for threatening a shooting at the school. They were also charged with making a terroristic threat.

Deputies, after that threat, said they provide a security presence at the school throughout the remainder of the school year.

