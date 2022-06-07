Broome County office for aging’s senior picnic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year ‘Broome County Office for Aging’ has given their ‘Senior Picnic’ a new look for all residents to enjoy.

MaryJane Lawrence, Coordinator for Health and Wellness for the Broome County Office for Aging says they have decided to expand the event for community members to enjoy and learn more about the senior centers instead of having one picnic.

She says this year each Senior Center will host their own special senior picnic. The organization says each center will feature its own celebration and activities. Such as vendors, games, musical entertainment and more.

“We are wanting to make it a little bit local to the centers so people can see what actually goes on with the senior centers making this more individualized well be able to show off how each center is more unique, so this is why were kind of changing it up” Said MaryJane Lawrence.

She says the picnics will be spread through out the summer and will begin on June 14 at the Deposit Senior Center.

For more information please follow this link gobroomecounty.com.

