Advertisement

Broome County office for aging’s senior picnic

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year ‘Broome County Office for Aging’ has given their ‘Senior Picnic’ a new look for all residents to enjoy.

MaryJane Lawrence, Coordinator for Health and Wellness for the Broome County Office for Aging says they have decided to expand the event for community members to enjoy and learn more about the senior centers instead of having one picnic.

She says this year each Senior Center will host their own special senior picnic. The organization says each center will feature its own celebration and activities. Such as vendors, games, musical entertainment and more.

“We are wanting to make it a little bit local to the centers so people can see what actually goes on with the senior centers making this more individualized well be able to show off how each center is more unique, so this is why were kind of changing it up” Said MaryJane Lawrence.

She says the picnics will be spread through out the summer and will begin on June 14 at the Deposit Senior Center.

For more information please follow this link gobroomecounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton police investigating death of woman found near creek
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday.
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
The Deer Lake Boy Scout Reservation in Killingworth, Conn., sits empty, Wednesday, May 11,...
Under strain from sex abuse suits, Scouts sell off camps
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI on money laundering charges

Latest News

More than 80 people who identify as homeless were evicted from a motel outside of Norwich due...
Over 80 Homeless Evicted from Norwich Motel due to Lack of Funding
NovaBus
First look at fully-electric buses for Broome County Transit
Senior Centers
Senior Centers
Norwich Homeless Evicted from Motel
Norwich Homeless Evicted from Motel