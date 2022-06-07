Heavy rain possible soon

Tonight: Rain early with a chance of thunder. Chance of rain is 70%. Low: 53-58

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 71-76

Wednesday Night: Heavy rain. Thunder possible. Chance of rain is near 100%. Rainfall could range from 0.50-1.0″. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front arrives overnight tonight with rain and showers continuing. A thunderstorm or two is possible with some heavier downpours. Rainfall should range from 0.10-0.50″ with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday looks dry, but an approaching upper level disturbance increases rain chances overnight as it spawns a surface low south of us. Moisture surges in and any rain could be steady to heavy. There is a small risk the rain could be heavy enough to cause some local poor drainage issues. The overall flash flood risk is LOW. Additional rain could range from 0.50-1.0″. Some lingering showers are possible through Thursday with a storm also possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (WBNG)

LOW TO OUR SOUTH (WBNG)

Next weekend will not be a repeat of the last two; rain is forecast both days. The chance of rain on Saturday is 60% and 60% Sunday. An upper level low over the northeast is to blame. Rain could be steady at times.

Precipitation outlook: with several disturbances impacting us through the next 7 days, it appears possible that by next Monday precipitation totals could range from 1 to 3 inches.