Man arrested after cutting officer with razor blade taped between fingers in Delaware County

The sheriff’s office said he was barricaded and refusing to let family leave the house
(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAMDEN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a home and cut a deputy with a razor blade on June 2.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested and charged 45-year-old Henry Stellato III with menacing a police officer; a class D felony, assault in the second degree; a class D felony, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; a class A misdemeanor and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute which evolved into a barricaded man refusing to allow family members to leave the residence. They said Stellato was armed with a shotgun and threatened to harm responding officers.

The sheriff’s office said its Special Response Team convinced Stellato to put down the shotgun and leave the resident.

However, when he left, Stellato became uncooperative and refused to be taken into custody. A Special Response Team officer was cut by a razor blade that was taped between Stellato’s fingers, the sheriff’s office said.

Stellato was charged and taken to the Delaware County Correctional Facility pending court action.

Members of the New York State Police, Town of Colchester Police Department and the Village of Walton Police Department assisted deputies and Special Response Team members at the scene.

Senate Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes 96-year-old Broome County resident
