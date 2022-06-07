Over 80 Homeless Evicted from Norwich Motel due to Lack of Funding

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- More than 80 people who identify as homeless were evicted from a motel just outside the city of Norwich on Saturday.

According to city officials, the move comes after Family Enrichment Network, the organization in charge of their housing ran out of the funding necessary to continue that service.

A source close with the situation said some of the population living within the motel struggle with mental health, drug abuse, or are registered sex offenders and criminals.

“They go hand in hand, mental (health) issues and drug issues are our main issue, and are actually exasperating our issue. So yes, there’s a lot of things we cannot do. We have been very fortunate we are friends of recover here and they know the house issue, they are working with some of those people to help them to get off their drug addictions, so there’s all the things we can do” said City of Norwich Mayor, Brian Doliver.

An emergency meeting was called over the weekend that brought together officials from the city and the county as well as representation from various organizations. One of those involved was Jen Westervelt, the Pastor at CV Free Church. She said during the meeting, some wanted to use churches as part of the solution, however, Westervelt said there isn’t enough resources.

“We want to properly care for people who are coming in tour space so I want to volunteers who can come and be there 24 seven with individuals who are staying at our facility”.

She said that as a parent, the situation makes her nervous as well.

“My sons actually often walk downtown like to the Y or to our satellite location for church after school. For the first time I actually felt a bit concerned about having them do that especially on their own. I’ve never felt that way before but I’m just saying some individuals out about that are making me nervous” said Westervelt.

Westervelt adds that she wants to see more action than just temporary solutions.

“Are there other communities with homeless shelters that are established? Can we transport these individuals to a safe secure location where they can have housing? If they are residence of Chenango County and they don’t wish to transfer their residency. We really do need to press and figure out how we can help them be self-sufficient so they don’t come back and repeat the cycle over and ever again”.

As of Monday, neither the city, or the county say they have a short-term housing plan for those displaced. So far there has been no comment from the Chenango County Department of Social Services, also tasked with helping, as well as the Family Enrichment Network.