Owego Strawberry Festival returns, celebrates 40th Anniversary

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A sweet celebration will return to the streets of Downtown Owego.

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus Owego’s “Strawberry Festival” returns to celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary.

Owego Strawberry Festival Chairperson Wendy Post said she’s ready to back.

“It’s been a long haul and there’s been a couple of years that we didn’t have a festival so we’re bringing everything back in grand fashion,” Post said.

Post said this festival started as a yard sale and has grown over the years.

“We’re going to have 22 bands, we’ve got the dinosaurs coming back, we’ve got Spiderman,” Post said. “The biggest thing about this year is we wanted to really really focus on local musicians and highlight the talent that we have in this area,” Post said.

This year’s “Strawberry Jubilee” will be held on June 17 and 18.

“Friday night there’s a block party from 5 to 10 p.m. and it ends with the fireworks which were sponsored this year by “Cops for a Cause,” Post said. “Saturday morning we start all over again with a parade at 10 a.m.”

The festival’s founder Pat Hansen will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshal.

“Most of the immediate downtown area will be blocked off,” Post said. “I would suggest that people park at Margaret Park or at Hickories Park.”

Following the parade patrons can enjoy entertainment, crafts, food and fun!