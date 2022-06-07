Advertisement

Rain is on the way

A wet forecast
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A cold front will approach Tuesday. This will bring an end to our nice weather. The front will give us rain and thunderstorms. Showers continue tonight.

We’ll get a break from the rain Wednesday, but a low sliding through to our south will put rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday.

We get a break Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low passing through will give us showers for the weekend and into Monday.

Most Read

Binghamton police investigating death of woman found near creek
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Local high school seniors were awarded the "Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund" scholarship --...
Local students awarded ‘Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund’ scholarship
The stage that 10 different bands will perform on during the Broome Bands Together concert...
‘Broome Bands Together’ have 10 concerts dates, begins tomorrow night
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

Latest News

THUNDER POSSIBLE
Needed rain on the way
wbng
More Sunshine!
Cold front to produce scattered showers Tuesday afternoon.
A more active pattern is on the horizon
Gorgeous day ahead
A gorgeous weekend of weather!