Rain is on the way
A wet forecast
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph
A cold front will approach Tuesday. This will bring an end to our nice weather. The front will give us rain and thunderstorms. Showers continue tonight.
We’ll get a break from the rain Wednesday, but a low sliding through to our south will put rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday.
We get a break Friday with mostly sunny skies.
Another low passing through will give us showers for the weekend and into Monday.