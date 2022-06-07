Rain is on the way

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 80% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will approach Tuesday. This will bring an end to our nice weather. The front will give us rain and thunderstorms. Showers continue tonight.

We’ll get a break from the rain Wednesday, but a low sliding through to our south will put rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday.

We get a break Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low passing through will give us showers for the weekend and into Monday.