SERVPRO discusses how to treat mold in a residential, commercial facilities

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday, SERVPRO visited the Binghamton Rotary Club to speak to community members on how to treat mold in residential and commercial facilities.

Danielle Sepeyurka, President of SERVPRO of Broome County, Tompkins and Tioga counties said it’s important for people to be aware of places in their homes or buildings where they may have water intrusion and how they can take care of mold.

She says in areas like the Southern Tier, where water damage is common, it’s important for residents to know how to handle mold, but she also wants residents to know that not all mold is dangerous.

“I think a lot of people think mold, especially black mold, can be dangerous; It’s actually really not. Mold can be remediated and it can be cleaned. Some mold can be bad if not taken care of properly,” said Sepeyurka.

She said it takes multiple agencies to work together to remediate mold within a commercial and residential facility. She encourages residents with this issue to reach out to a professional industrial hygienist to get it under control.

