Showers postpone summer’s 1st Broome Bands Together concert

The stage that 10 different bands will perform on during the Broome Bands Together concert...
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Tuesday night’s Broome Bands Together concert featuring Beard of Bees has been postponed due to the potential for inclement weather.

The concert, which was the first of 10 planned for the summer at Otsiningo Park, was supposed to begin at 6 p.m. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 23.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening. For more information about tonight’s forecast, go to this link.

You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app for iOS and Android.

The 2022 inductee was present at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Senate Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes 96-year-old Broome County resident
