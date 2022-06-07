Showers postpone summer’s 1st Broome Bands Together concert

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Tuesday night’s Broome Bands Together concert featuring Beard of Bees has been postponed due to the potential for inclement weather.

The concert, which was the first of 10 planned for the summer at Otsiningo Park, was supposed to begin at 6 p.m. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 23.

Tonight’s Broome Bands Together concert is postponed due to expected inclement weather. Beard of Bees will return on 8/23. Join us next week for Devon Lawton & the In Laws! pic.twitter.com/2FYedUnhAj — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) June 7, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening. For more information about tonight’s forecast, go to this link.

