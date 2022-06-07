Advertisement

Vestal United Methodist Church hosts free dinner in honor of first responders

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Through the generous donations of the community and Alexander’s Cafe, Vestal United Methodist Church was able to host a free meal Monday, June 6 to recognize the town’s first responders for their hard work and dedication.

Vestal Fire Chief John Paffie said he feels grateful that the church took the time to honor all first responders for the sacrifices they make to keep the community safe.

“It’s pretty awesome that they can get together and do this for people who volunteer and put their lives on the line for the people in this community,” said Paffie.

Chief Stace Kintner of the Vestal Police Department said he also gives thanks and credit for the church and community coming together to host the dinner.

“We’re blessed here in the Town of Vestal. We have tremendous support from our businesses, our residents, community organizations, and churches,” said Kintner. “This is just another example of the support we get here -- all the emergency services in the Town of Vestal.”

Vestal UMC Senior Pastor Mike Willis said he hopes this dinner will inspire other churches, organizations, and people in the community to give thanks to the first responders who serve and make a difference in our communities.

“It’s important to offer something like this to all first responders because of the sacrifice they make,” Willis said. “I realize all the training hours that go into what they do and of course the sacrifices and risks that they take -- so it’s to honor them for what they do.”

Volunteers at the dinner also took time to create meals made to-go for first responders who were on duty and couldn’t attend the sit-down dinner.

