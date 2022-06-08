15% of child seats when checked by safety technicians are not properly installed, experts say

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the Broome County Traffic Safety Program held a child safety seat check event.

The event aimed to educate families and caregivers about how to safely transport their children and reduce the chance of car seat misuse. Certified Child Passenger Technicians were available to check a child’s seat for proper installation, harnessing and the overall safety of the seat.

Traffic Safety Coordinator for the Broome County Health Department Christine Muss said the event has one main goal: To protect children.

“We’re keeping kids safe on the road. [The children] are our precious cargo out there, so we’re ensuring that we’re reducing injuries and fatalities in children,” she said.

According to the Broome County Health Department, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13-years-old. If correctly used, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Only 15% of the child safety seats when checked by local Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are properly installed in Broome County.

Broome County also offers “Fitting Stations” where certified technicians can help you determine if you have the right car seat for your child. Virtual inspections are also available at select Fitting Stations.

For more information or to book an appointment, click here.