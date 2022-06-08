16th Annual Broome County Parks Triathlon June 25

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Put your physical fitness to the test at the 16th Annual Broome County Parks Triathlon.

Director of Broome County Parks, Recreation & Youth Services Elizabeth Woidt said there are three options for athletes to compete in.

“It’s a really great event,” Woidt said. “It’s a triathlon, duathlon and aqua bike.”

The triathlon can be done individually or as a three-person team.

“It’s a sprint triathlon so it’s a 1/2 mile swim, 12-mile bike and 5K run so it’s a good ease-in for beginners or someone new to the sport,” Woidt said.

Athletes can register in different age groups and there will be awards for overall winners.

“We have some really good athletes competing,” Woidt said.

For athletes preparing for the upcoming triathlon, Woidt suggests practicing at Dorchester Park.

“Practice in open water, get out to Dorchester Park and practice the bike route it’s very hilly and practice the run,” Wodit said. “That’s the beauty of it you can go practice and see what you’ll be getting into on race day.”

The 16th Annual Broome County Parks Triathlon will be held June 25 at Dorchester Park.

The event begins at 9 a.m.

Online registration will be accepted until June 17. There will be no race day registrations.

Race proceeds will benefit the Broome County Parks Handicapped Playground Fund.

“Ideally what we’re working to do is converting some of our playground equipment in the parks to ADA accessible,” Woidt said. “Dorchester Park has a new accessible playground that’s just finishing up.”

Spectators are welcome, and admission is free.