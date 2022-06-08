Advertisement

Beautiful Wednesday!

More rain is on the way
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 (70-76) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We’ll get a break from the rain during the day Wednesday, but a low sliding through to our south will put rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday. The rain will be heavy and steady at times.

We get a break Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Another low passing through will give us showers for the weekend and into Monday. Things dry out Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

