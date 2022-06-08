Chenango Valley Central School District holds public meeting, parents react to investigation of sexual misconduct

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley Central School District held a special school board meeting Tuesday, June 7 -- following a school walk out held in protest of sexual harassment allegations involving students at the high school.

During the meeting, the school board introduced Shannon O’Connor, a partner with the law firm Vaughan Baio and the lead investigator for the impartial investigation into the sexual harassment claims.

O’Connor presented a detailed plan of action regarding the investigation with parents and community members at the meeting. She said she will also be reviewing the district’s response to the reports of sexual misconduct.

Parent Maria Montemagno said she believes the school board completely mishandled the situation.

“It could have been handled completely different. It was brought to attention in the beginning of May,” Montemagno said. “Now here we are in the beginning of June. We have a law firm and a PR firm to cover up how it was handled initially, and it could’ve been handled completely different.”

Micah Genung, also a parent in the school district, said her child does not feel safe at school. Genung said she does not feel hopeful that the board will take proper action once the independent investigation concludes.

“It’s infuriating,” said Genung. “The board of education would rather stand behind a law firm -- would rather stand behind a public relations firm than to simply have a conversation with the parents of the students that they’re here for.”

Due to the on-going investigation of the sexual harassment claims, the board was not available to comment -- but released a statement saying in part:

“The board takes the concerns that have been raised, including those shared at the board meeting, most seriously and is committed to making sure Ms. O’connor has the latitude and resources she needs to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Lead investigator Shannon O’Connor shared a timeline of the investigation as follows:

May 5, 2022: Initial report alleging inappropriate sexual misconduct by a CVHS student.

May 13, 2022: Second report received involving same CVHS student.

May 16, 2022: Request for meeting by female CVHS students to discuss concerns involving sexual harassment, including allegations against additional students.

May 19, 2022: Meeting with District administrative team and approximately 15 CVHS female students.

May 20, 2022: District begins interviews with students, alleged student wrongdoer, staff, parents.

May 23, 2022: District conducts follow-up interviews; students walk-out to protest sexual harassment and school’s response to date.

May 25, 2022: District meets with Vaughan Baio for impartial investigation consultation; special Board of Education meeting held.

May 26, 2022: Notice of allegation and upcoming investigation delivered to alleged student wrongdoer; impartial investigator establishes reporting mechanisms for the public.

May 26, 2022 - Present: Impartial investigator begins investigation, including review of written complaints on reporting platforms, review all persons involved in the written complaints, secure any relevant documentation from the District or community, determine any patterns of behavior, etc.

The reporting window in relation to the investigation was opened Thursday, May 26.

Sexual harassment reports may be made directly to O’Connor through the Dedicated Investigation Phone number (267) 386-4387, the confidential email cvcsd@vaughanbaio.com or through the online portal.