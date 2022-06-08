Fairies in Broome County? Fairy Door Trail begins.

(WBNG) -- Fairy Command and The Wee Folk Council are back in town and with tha is the 2022 Fairy Door Trail.

Throughout June, you can walk the Vestal Rail Trail and you might just find a fairy door. 13 fairy doors created by community members are placed along the trail and marked by flags.

Fairy doors are not the only thing hidden on the trail; A magic mushroom will be hidden each week and the lucky one to find it can keep it along with taking a selfie with it to win a Fairy Trail T-shirt.

Chief Imagination Officer of Fairy Doors of Broome County & Nearby Traci Pena told 12 News the trail provides much-needed magic.

“I think really now in this time in our world everybody needs some sort of escape,” said Pena. “It’s also about education too it’s about learning about your community getting involved, and getting out in nature.”

At the end of the month, some of the doors will be donated and become part of a new exhibit at the Ross Park Zoo called the Imagination Forest.

For community member Jennifer Vassello a part of the exhibit will hold a special place in her heart as some of her mother’s belongings will help bring the forest to life.

“It is serendipitous how this came about being said that my mom loved the zoo so much we did hold her celebration of life at the zoo where all of her friends and our family members gathered just to celebrate her after she passed away a year ago,” Vassello told 12 News.

The Imagination Forest is set to open on Aug. 9. The exhibit is not just about fairies and it will be for both kids and adults; It will give them a chance to experience nature along with educating them on conservation and protecting animals.