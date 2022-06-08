Advertisement

Financial Tip: Stock splits

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses stock splits.

“A stock split is a decision by a company’s board of directors to increase the number of shares outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders,”Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “For example, in a 2-for-1 stock split a shareholder receives an additional share for each share held. If a company had 10 million shares outstanding before the split it will have 20 million shares outstanding after a 2-for-1 split.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

