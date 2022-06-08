Advertisement

Heavy rain possible overnight

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tonight: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Rainfall: 0.33-1.0″ with some locally higher totals possible, especially northwest. Low: 53-58

Thursday: 40% chance of showers. A thunderstorm is possible early. Long dry periods are expected. High: 67-72

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 51-56

Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure moves over our area tonight and steady to heavy rain develops after midnight. There is a small risk the rain could be heavy enough to cause some local poor drainage issues. The overall flash flood risk is LOW. Rain should range from 0.33-1.0″ with the possibility of some higher totals northwest. Some lingering showers are possible through Thursday but we do expect long dry periods as high pressure slowly builds in. It will be gusty at times, too.

Next weekend will not be a repeat of the last two; rain is forecast both days. The chance of rain on Saturday is 40% and 70% Sunday. An upper level low over the northeast is to blame. Highs stay in the 60s to around 70.

Monday looks a bit unsettled but Tuesday should bring sun and clouds.

