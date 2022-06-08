Record-breaking 72 miles of road to be worked on in Broome County this summer

(WBNG) -- Broome County announced more than 72 miles of road will be worked on over the summer Wednesday.

The 2022 highway reconstruction and rehabilitation plan include more than 20 projects. 30 miles of roads will be milled and paves and 44 miles are scheduled to be sealed, the county said.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the amount of work done will be record-breaking.

“Repairing and replacing our infrastructure is always one of the biggest issues for our residents,” Garnar said. “Now, we’re investing in our roads and bridges like never before; we did a record number of miles of road last year and we’re topping it this year. Some of these roads haven’t been touched in years and our DPW crews are doing a great job to make the drive better for all travelers.”

A list of the roads that will undergo construction was not provided to 12 News.

The county said it would like to remind drivers to use caution in work zones.

There will be weekly roadwork updates so drivers may plan their commutes, the county said.