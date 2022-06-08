Advertisement

SUNY schools to include students’ chosen pronouns on college profiles, emails, more

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul directed all SUNY campuses to update their name and pronoun policies to be more inclusive.

A news release from the governor’s office said Hochul is requiring campuses to have better representation options for students who are transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary.

The chosen names will appear on college diplomas, campus profiles, student email addresses, class rosters and other locations.

“Every person, regardless of their gender identity or the name they choose to go by, deserves to have identity documentation that reflects who they are,” Governor Hochul said. “This historic change by the SUNY system is a victory in our ongoing fight to ensure that New York is a place of love and belonging. My administration remains committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Students will also be given the option to select “X” when asked to provide their gender.

