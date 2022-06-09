Appelate division upholds sexual predator’s conviction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the conviction of James R. Starnes, 51, of Binghamton.

The attorney’s office noted Starnes was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, rape in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in 2017.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing repeated sexual acts against children aged 14, 12 and 9 from 2013 to 2016.

You can read the appellate court’s decision here.

“In my 25 years as a prosecutor, this one of the most heinous cases I’ve litigated,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said of the case. “The Broome County District Attorney strongly recommends that he is never released. That is the only way to ensure no child will ever again be harmed by this violent predator.”

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.