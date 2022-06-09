Advertisement

Appelate division upholds sexual predator’s conviction

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the conviction of James R. Starnes, 51, of Binghamton.

The attorney’s office noted Starnes was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, rape in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in 2017.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing repeated sexual acts against children aged 14, 12 and 9 from 2013 to 2016.

You can read the appellate court’s decision here.

“In my 25 years as a prosecutor, this one of the most heinous cases I’ve litigated,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said of the case. “The Broome County District Attorney strongly recommends that he is never released. That is the only way to ensure no child will ever again be harmed by this violent predator.”

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
No injuries reported in Route 17 Eastbound camper fire
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Chenango Valley Central School District held a special school board meeting Tuesday, June 7 --...
Chenango Valley Central School District holds public meeting, parents react to investigation of sexual misconduct
Motel in Norwich
Commissioner of Chenango County Department of Social Services Provides new Information on Norwich Homelessness Situation

Latest News

Sen. Gillibrand makes final push to pass ‘burn pit’ legislation
Sen. Gillibrand makes final push to pass ‘burn pit’ legislation
Sen. Gillibrand makes final push to pass ‘burn pit’ legislation
Crews respond to early morning fire in West Corners
Crews respond to early morning fire in West Corners
Police respond to vehicle and pedestrian crash outside of Apple Foods in Endicott
Police respond to vehicle and pedestrian crash outside of Apple Foods in Endicott
Sexual predator conviction upheld in court
Sexual predator conviction upheld in court