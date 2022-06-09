Advertisement

Birds are back on display at Animal Adventure since avian flu concerns diminish

(Animal Adventure Park)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday that its birds are back in their exhibits.

Animal Adventure said the birds are back under the advice of the park’s veterinary team and state officials as concerns over the avian flu diminished.

Since the outbreak in February 2022, Animal Adventure kept its birds off of their exhibits for their safety. Animal Adventures’s animal care professional also took quarantine precautions despite the virus rarely infecting humans.

Tye
Tye(Animal Adventure Park)

The park said it’s excited for people to see its flamingos, parrots, toucans, peacocks, ducks, cranes, emu, owls, ostriches, and penguins.

Additionally, there is a new African black-footed penguin named Tye, who joins Toodles, Toosie and Tux.

