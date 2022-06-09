Crews respond to early morning fire in West Corners
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The West Corners fire department responded to 820 Day Hollow Rd. for a house fire early Thursday morning.
According to the fire department, the fire took hours to put out, but everyone in the residence was accounted for. Units were called to the fire around 2:30 a.m. Heavy smoke was billowing out of the home when crews arrived, the department noted.
Officials said a defensive operation was called due to multiple fire-related incidents at the address. Information about those other fires was not provided.
The Union Center, Vestal, Endwell, West Endicott and Campville fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.