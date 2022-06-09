Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire in West Corners

(West Corners Fire Department Facebook page)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The West Corners fire department responded to 820 Day Hollow Rd. for a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire took hours to put out, but everyone in the residence was accounted for. Units were called to the fire around 2:30 a.m. Heavy smoke was billowing out of the home when crews arrived, the department noted.

**HOUSE FIRE** June 9, 2022 @ 02:28am ~ West Corners Fire was dispatched to 820 Day Hollow Road for a house fire. ...

Posted by West Corners Fire 29 on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Officials said a defensive operation was called due to multiple fire-related incidents at the address. Information about those other fires was not provided.

The Union Center, Vestal, Endwell, West Endicott and Campville fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
No injuries reported in Route 17 Eastbound camper fire
Chenango Valley Central School District held a special school board meeting Tuesday, June 7 --...
Chenango Valley Central School District holds public meeting, parents react to investigation of sexual misconduct
18-year-old arrested for Endicott robbery in March
Motel in Norwich
Commissioner of Chenango County Department of Social Services Provides new Information on Norwich Homelessness Situation

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Endicott
Listed here: Road closures for Owego’s Strawberry Fest
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Family, students and administrators join at BOCES for the 2022 Pipeline to Employment Signing...
BOCES recognizes 90 graduating seniors during annual signing day