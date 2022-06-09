Advertisement

Drying out for Friday but an unsettled weekend is coming

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Showers taper early. Turning partly cloudy and cool. Low: 47-52

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 68-74

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 48-53

Forecast Discussion:

Showers decrease through the early evening and we expect partly cloudy conditions tonight with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday looks quite pleasant with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NICE FRIDAY AHEAD!
NICE FRIDAY AHEAD!

Next weekend will not be a repeat of the last two; rain is forecast both days. The chance of rain on Saturday is 30% and 70% Sunday. The best chance of rain Saturday comes in the late afternoon and evening. Rain is not guaranteed. Sunday, though, the rain chances are much higher. Some instability could develop, too, and this would provide a storm threat. Stay tuned for updates. Highs stay in the lows70s.

Monday looks a bit unsettled but Tuesday and Wednesday should bring sun and clouds with increasing temperatures.

