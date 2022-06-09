Ithaca Starbucks employees protest store’s closure, claim coffee chain is ‘Union-Busting’

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Ithaca Starbucks Workers United held a sip-in protest this Wednesday, June 8 following the coffee chain’s decision to close its College Avenue location at the end of the week.

The Collegetown location is one of three Starbucks in the city that successfully unionized back in April, but with the closing of one of those locations -- workers are accusing Starbucks of union busting.

Shift Supervisor Benjamin South said employees voiced concerns over health safety issues stemming from a clogged grease trap at the store, causing the workers to go on strike.

“We went on strike so they would fix it. They promised to fix it, but all they did was drain it,” said South. “So, they listed it as a reason they were closing the store due to the fact that they can’t give us a safe partner experience by fixing the grease trap because it would be too costly.”

However, employees believe the true reason for the store’s closing is a retaliation for the worker’s union efforts.

Labor organizer Tiffany Kumar, who is also running for Ithaca Common Council, said she believes the store’s closing is blatant and illegal union busting.

“It’s not surprising but it really is heartbreaking that they would hurt these workers -- our neighbors, our friends, these Ithicans, just because they’re scared of a union,” Kumar said.

On Friday, June 3 employees of the store were given one weeks notice that the store would be closing Friday, June 10. South said he, along with other employees, felt completely blindsided by the decision.

“I’m a person that truly lives paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “So even a day without pay is really tough, and being told we won’t have jobs in a week is really scary.”

Employees say they plan to continue rallying and boycotting against all Ithaca Starbucks locations in hopes of keeping the store open.

Ithaca Starbucks Workers United is also raising money to attend Labor Notes in Chicago on June 17 -- a large conference for union activist throughout the country.