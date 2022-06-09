Listed here: Road closures for Owego’s Strawberry Fest

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Village of Owego Police Department says some streets will be closed and detours will be in place during the annual Strawberry Festival on June 17 and 18.

On Friday, June 17 there will be a fireworks display and street fair starting at 5 p.m.

The following streets in the area will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. through the rest of the festival:

Lake Street between Main and Front streets

Front Street between Church and Academy streets

Court Street between Main and Front streets

The police department says at 4 p.m., Church Street between Main and Front streets will close, and at 8 p.m., Park Street will close until the end of the fireworks display. They also say on-street parking will not be allowed in the area.

Officials say fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.