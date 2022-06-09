Local gun store reacts to new gun laws

Owego (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul’s new legislation aimed at increasing gun control has received different reactions from residents all over the state. One of the main priorities was adjusting the age someone could purchase a semi automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

Alan Dutton, clerk for Lock-N-Load Sporting Goods says he understands that reasoning.

“18 year old’s are no longer adults, they don’t think like adults, they don’t act like adults, and they’re not proving themselves to be adults.” Said Dutton.

He said he believes the new legislation is taking the rights away from law abiding citizens. And while the new laws will make it harder for people to acquire guns, it will not stop the violence.

“Its not the gun its a people problem, not a gun problem. I don’t see a true solution, there are three hundred million guns in America, that’s one for every resident allegedly. I don’t know how any of this is going to stop it.” Said Dutton.

Dutton said although he doesn’t agree with everything the new laws proposes, Lock-N-Load Sporting Goods will continue to follow the law and make sure their clients stay safe.

