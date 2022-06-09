Rain becomes more scattered

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. .0-.15″ 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

Early rain Thursday, but as the low moves out, the chance of showers decreases. Skies will be mostly clear tonight.

We get a break Friday. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night as another low moves in.

This low, two lows in fact, will give us showers for the weekend and into Monday. Things dry out Tuesday into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.